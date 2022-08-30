Voting legs generic by Brian 2018

Idaho voters go to the polls in this 2018 file photo.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

Voters residing in the Vallivue School District and Middleton School District are heading to the polls today to decide whether to approve bonds for construction and improvement projects, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at voting precincts across Canyon County; voters can find their polling location by visiting the Canyon County elections page and clicking the Voter Lookup tab.

