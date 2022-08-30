...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Idaho voters go to the polls in this 2018 file photo.
Voters residing in the Vallivue School District and Middleton School District are heading to the polls today to decide whether to approve bonds for construction and improvement projects, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at voting precincts across Canyon County; voters can find their polling location by visiting the Canyon County elections page and clicking the Voter Lookup tab.
Approval of the $55 million Vallivue bond would allow funding to be used for the construction of two elementary schools and the purchase of land for the construction of a future high school, and is aimed at alleviating overcrowding the district is already experiencing in six of seven elementary schools. Local property taxes wouldn’t increase from the current level.
“Over the past five years, Vallivue has worked hard to absorb the new growth by purchasing portable classrooms, increasing class sizes, changing attendance boundaries, and denying enrollment to families outside of the district, but it is time for us to work on long term solutions for our children,” said Lisa Boyd, Superintendent of Vallivue School District in a press release from the district.
Middleton voters will have a chance to approve a $59 million bond that would provide funding for constructing a new elementary school, construction of a new career technical education center, and would fund the renovation of Heights Elementary School, according to the district’s information page about the project.
The Middleton School District is experiencing overcrowding in two of its elementary schools, Heights Elementary, and Mill Creek Elementary, and officials “don’t see an end to the surge in growth,” the district’s page said. Constructing a new career technical education center would expand education opportunities offered to students in the district and bolster capacity, the district reports.