Debbie Critchfield, president of the State Board of Education, was the first to speak at this morning’s JFAC hearings on education. She said the board had the “unusual opportunity” over the past 20 months to hire four new college or university presidents. After national searches involving hundreds of candidates, she said, the four are in place. “They are working as a team,” she said, to address “our most challenging problems.”
The four earlier announced a tuition freeze at all four four-year state colleges and universities. Critchfield said that means it’ll be “the first time in at least 43 years when tuition and fees will not increase in Idaho. Our board heard the sigh of relief around the state when this announcement was made.”
However, she noted, “This will result in serious budget strain on all four campuses.” The institutions, she said, will need “maximum flexibility” in their budgets as a result.
Critchfield said the board and presidents are “committed to finding long-term solutions. … We need and respectfuly request your help as we work to identify a sustainable funding model.”
Idaho’s higher education system, she said, is a “huge economic driver for our state, generating over $3.3 billion annually … in gross state product, while training a new generation of Idaho workers.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, told Critchfield, “I applaud the board’s priority to advance higher education in our state, but I’m looking at the tuition freeze, 1% holdback, 2% cut, no line items, 50% reduction in occupancy costs. And I’m worried that that might be the perfect storm to sink our go-on rate. Could you just talk a little bit about that?”
Critchfield responded, “You have gone over a list that we go over consistently. Those were factors in the overall decision making to freezing tuition. … We’ve identified that the No. 1 obstacle to going on was the cost of tuition.”
“Having said that, there are other things that need to be adjusted as well,” she said. “Finding flexibility within the budget and looking for a long-term, sustainable funding model are the priorities for looking to those other items that you listed.”
Other questions focused on how Idaho’s higher education institutions can fund the governor’s recommended 2% Change in Employee Compensation (CEC), or merit raises, without tuition increases; and why Gov. Brad Little has recommended funding just half of occupancy costs for new buildings, vs. the full costs. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said she was “shocked” to see the approach to occupancy costs, after spending years as a fundraiser, assuring donors that if they help the state build new university buildings, the state will take care of them.
Critchfield said all those things are concerns. “I can’t get too specific on how that’s going to be addressed because we’re not sure now, and we will welcome any help in dealing with that,” she said.
“The governor wants to look at the whole system for occupancy costs, really take a close look, and make sure that it’s the most efficient and effective process that it can be,” said Gideon Tolman, a budget analyst for the governor’s Division of Financial Management.