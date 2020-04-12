Help could soon be on the way for some small businesses struggling with closures and drops in business due to the novel coronavirus, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The federal Small Business Administration opened up loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will give forgivable loans to small businesses, on April 3.
Zions Bank, one of thousands of banks and credit unions nationwide participating, has received hundreds of applications and continues to get more every day, said Merri Johnson, the bank's regional president for eastern Idaho and Wyoming.
Loans will be fully forgiven if the recipients use 75% of the money for payroll, keeping employees or rehiring laid-off ones and maintaining previous salary levels, and 25% for costs such as utilities, rents or mortgages.
"To date, we're seeing that most businesses have applied for receiving the funds under the full forgiveness terms," Johnson said.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.