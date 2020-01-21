At Idaho State University, President Kevin Satterlee told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning, almost 90% of the students are from Idaho and almost a quarter are first-generation college students. “This is their shot,” Satterlee said. “This is their one opportunity. This is their shot to better their lives, to better their circumstances for both themselves and their families.” He said 43% of ISU’s students “come to us with significant financial concerns.”
The decision to freeze in-state tuition for the next year is “an important step toward affordability,” Satterlee said. Scholarships also are important, he said, backing Gov. Brad Little’s request to make last year’s $7 million boost to the state’s Opportunity Scholarship program permanent.
ISU’s budget hearing comes as JFAC continues a week of education budget hearings.
“I know first-hand what a higher education can do for a person,” Satterlee said. “It provides an opportunity to a higher wage job that allows these students to better their lives … and ultimately … our state, as we provide a highly trained workforce.”
ISU serves a large geographic area, Satterlee said, and also has responsibility for teaching health sciences.
“Retention is one of our challenges at Idaho State University,” Satterlee told lawmakers. “We are reworking our academic advising,” with a focus on proactive or “intrusive” advising aimed at reaching out to students to help them stay on track.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, noted that ISU now has 3,600 dual credit students, and asked how the nature of the student body is changing. “How we keep up with the differing needs of the student are really critical,” Satterlee said. “No longer is the day that a freshman walks onto the university campus ... (and they) all take English 101 together. ... They’ve all taken it before they got there. That changes the entire experience. … We have to be prepared for how students learn now.”
Satterlee said ISU has been shifting its resources to try to be more efficient and to focus on academic support and student achievement.
Gov. Brad Little has recommended an essentially flat budget for Idaho’s higher education institutions next year, with some additional initiatives, including a new joint cybersecurity degree program. He also recommended funding for an enrollment workload adjustment; that amounts to just $385,700 for ISU, the lowest of the four four-year colleges and universities. “Our overall number of students are down,” Satterlee said, but the number of degrees and certificates awarded is up. “We’re actually producing more graduates with less students. I think that is a direct correlation with the fact that we have moved those resources into academic support.”