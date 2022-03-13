A pedestrian walks past a mural, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in downtown Sandpoint, Idaho. The Mayor of Sandpoint and many residents worry that the trend of a growing number of real estate companies advertising to conservatives that they can help people move out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find homes in places like rural Idaho is not good for their community.
Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint from Cleveland in 1978, when the town consisted of people in the timber industry and hippies “and they all got along,” writes AP reporter Nick Geranios. Now she barely recognizes the small resort community near the Canadian border that is quickly growing as people disenchanted with big city life move there. Many are conservatives fed up with liberal politics in blue states.
“The division gets wider and wider,” Navarre said, adding many of the new arrivals are changing the civility of the community. “My concern is there are so many people who are not nice.”
Sandpoint is a four-season resort town built along the shores of scenic Lake Pend Oreille. It had 7,300 residents in the 2010 Census, but grew 21% in the decade to about 8,900 in the 2020 Census. In addition to the natural beauty, “people come here because it’s a red state,” said longtime resident Gail Cameron, 67.
To capitalize on that trend, a growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find them homes in places like rural Idaho.