On a split voice vote with a smattering of “no” votes, the House Revenue & Taxation Committee has approved HB 521, Rep. Greg Chaney’s bill to provide a sales tax exemption to large data centers that open in the state. Chaney, who is co-sponsoring the bill with Sen. Jim Rice, R-Nampa, said it’s unlikely that a large data center will locate in Idaho without a sales tax break for its server equipment; at least 30 other states offer such a break.
Among those raising concerns about the proposal was Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, who said he’d support the motion but he’s “lukewarm” to the idea. “I would rather have us see 1,000 small businesses come in,” he said.
“I don’t believe this is going to attract a lot of new tech-sector growth; these are storage facilities,” said Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise.
The bill has a bipartisan group of co-sponsors including Reps. Anderst, Ellis and Furniss, and was backed by business interests including the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry. It now moves to the full House.