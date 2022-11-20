...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Zack Wilkerson, a tire tech with Marv’s Tire service in south Nampa, mounts a set of winter-rated tires on a customer's vehicle Thursday. With the arrival of winter weather, tire centers across the Treasure Valley are busy helping customers prepare their vehicles for winter conditions. "We just took on three new guys, so we don't have to turn customers away," said Wilkerson. "There's been a big influx of new people into the valley lately."
As winter driving season takes hold, Idaho law enforcement officials are warning Idahoans to be aware and take care, to avoid tragedy at a time when road conditions can become dangerous and crash rates increase, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. "Combined, we can do this all together and we hope we can make a big impact," said Idaho State Police Director Kedrick Wills, as nearly 50 law enforcement and public safety agencies came together to kick off a winter driving safety campaign.
Led by ISP and the Idaho Transportation Department, the push includes increased seat belt patrols, impaired driving emphasis patrols and public education on winter driving and snowplow safety.
The No. 1 cause of crashes is inattention, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said.
“The biggest thing I always tell people is you just have to have some patience,” Clifford said. “We see a lot of people that just don’t have patience, whether they’re late, or whether they just want to get in there too fast. They don’t drive patiently and so they start to drive recklessly.”