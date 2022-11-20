Winter Driving safety

Zack Wilkerson, a tire tech with Marv’s Tire service in south Nampa, mounts a set of winter-rated tires on a customer's vehicle Thursday. With the arrival of winter weather, tire centers across the Treasure Valley are busy helping customers prepare their vehicles for winter conditions. "We just took on three new guys, so we don't have to turn customers away," said Wilkerson. "There's been a big influx of new people into the valley lately."

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As winter driving season takes hold, Idaho law enforcement officials are warning Idahoans to be aware and take care, to avoid tragedy at a time when road conditions can become dangerous and crash rates increase, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. "Combined, we can do this all together and we hope we can make a big impact," said Idaho State Police Director Kedrick Wills, as nearly 50 law enforcement and public safety agencies came together to kick off a winter driving safety campaign.

Led by ISP and the Idaho Transportation Department, the push includes increased seat belt patrols, impaired driving emphasis patrols and public education on winter driving and snowplow safety.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments