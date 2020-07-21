An anti-racism rally planned for downtown Boise this evening has local activists and officials wary after threatening social media posts from several groups planning to attend have sparked concerns about attendees’ safety, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and some socially progressive grassroots activists in the area have advised people to distance themselves from the rally amid safety concerns. Other activists, such as those organizing as Black Lives Matter Boise on social media, still plan to protest, but haven’t released the time or location at which they will gather.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee addressed the police department’s concern during an online media briefing Monday. “The Boise Police Department has received information of threatening violence at the event, and we do have safety concerns for people in attendance,” he said. “We will have a lot of officers on the scene in an effort to protect everybody’s First Amendment rights and their physical safety.”
McLean is “urging Boiseans to avoid assembling downtown.” You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press.