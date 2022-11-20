...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Idaho Press reporter Betsy Russell asks questions of Gov. Brad Little during an interview, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Yes, I will be retiring Jan. 1 from the position I've held for the past five years as Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing. The news appeared in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press, or you can read the full story online here.
Here's an excerpt:
“I will still be doing some part-time work for the Idaho Press in the future,” Russell said, “though I plan to take the winter off to pursue my top priority in retirement: Skiing on weekdays. This is something I haven’t been able to do for nearly a quarter-century due to the timing of the legislative session.”
She also plans to continue to make her institutional knowledge available as a resource to reporters at the Idaho Press.
“I’m proud of the work I’ve done,” Russell said, “and I’m especially excited about the high caliber of young reporters we have coming up in Idaho. I urge everyone to subscribe to your local newspaper, watch your local news, and pay attention to what’s happening in our state and our communities. Don’t rely on social media. Idaho journalists work hard to bring out the real stories.”
The newspaper is planning a party in January to celebrate a news career that has spanned four decades. “We love Betsy and are looking forward to celebrating her Hall of Fame career in style,” Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.