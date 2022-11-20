Betsy Russell

Idaho Press reporter Betsy Russell asks questions of Gov. Brad Little during an interview, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Yes, I will be retiring Jan. 1 from the position I've held for the past five years as Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing. The news appeared in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press, or you can read the full story online here.




Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

