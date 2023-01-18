...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in mountains above
5000 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican who represents North Idaho, is pictured in his office at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Idaho’s 1st congressional district is one of the most reliably Republican in the nation, but the man elected to represent the state’s western half — from the Panhandle to the Boise suburbs — thinks the district is more politically diverse than its deep-red color on electoral maps would suggest, Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith writes.
In an interview in his office at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Rep. Russ Fulcher reflected on what he learned in his first two terms in office and how that informs the kind of lawmaker he wants to be as his party takes over the House majority for the first time since he entered Congress four years earlier.
Read Donovan-Smith's full story online here or find it on the front page of today's Idaho Press.