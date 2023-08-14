...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 104 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Cattle graze in a field adjacent to a development under construction north of Beacon Light Road in Star. People seeking space are driving up housing prices in rural areas outside of cities.
At times, it can feel as though the oxygen around housing challenges is taken up by the Treasure Valley’s rapidly growing cities. While there is certainly a significant issue regarding supply, demand and lack of affordability in these areas, the vast majority of Idaho is rural and those residents are also feeling the pressure.
“We do get forgotten when you talk about housing and affordability, it’s a big issue around here,” said Dodd Snodgrass, executive director of the Clearwater Economic Development Association, which serves Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
Each community faces its own unique challenges when it comes to housing, but there are similar trends — lack of housing options, getting squeezed out by people moving in from more expensive areas, aging populations, and wages that have not kept pace with housing prices.
Idaho was the fastest-growing state from 2019 to 2020, but even without Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties, it still would have tied Florida as the fourth-fastest-growing state in that time, according to a housing assessment report completed for the Clearwater Economic Development Association in 2022.
