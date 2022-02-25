Both the House and Senate have now adjourned for the weekend, the House after passing eight bills and holding off on six others; and the Senate after passing 11 bills while holding off on five. All but one of the Senate votes were unanimous; the exception was SB 1290, which passed 25-7 and now heads to the House side. That bill, a bipartisan proposal sponsored by Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, sets up a Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program.
Qualified teachers in rural or disadvantaged Idaho schools could apply for funds toward educational loan repayment or additional degrees or certification; they’d be eligible for up to $1,500 in the first year, $2,500 the second year, $3,500 the third year and $4,500 the fourth year they continued teaching in the school. Funding would be dependent upon appropriation by the Legislature.
“We’ve seen this program in Montana and it’s working,” Ward-Engelking told the Senate. “I think this is a tool that will work for our rural communities. … I’m excited about this bill. We have all the stakeholders on board, including the State Board of Education.”
Among those debating in favor of the bill was Senate Education Chairman Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, who said the bill has improvements over last year’s version and provides a “tool to try to attract the teachers to come to those rural districts.” Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, complimented Ward-Engelking on her persistence and hard work on the proposal.
Sen. Robert Blair, R-Lewiston, said, “This is a good piece of legislation. The other day I voted against something similar for nurses, which pained me, because we do need nurses and care providers in our rural communities. But the difference between this and the previous bill is the scope,” as far as how many people could participate. “This has a broader scope. It also has a smaller price tag per person.”
Four of the eight bills the House passed drew unanimous votes. When the House first convened today, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, once again attempted to use parliamentary procedures to “call” his personal bill on grocery tax repeal, HB 448, out of committee to the floor without a hearing. There were immediate motions both to excuse the committee from the call and to cut off debate before any debate had started, which requires a two-thirds vote. “You’re starting to see a pattern here,” commented House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “We’ll do it like we did it yesterday.” Both motions then passed by the same vote tally, 55-9.
Among measures that passed the House today were HB 588, which provides for differential pay for wildland firefighters and passed 49-19, heading to the Senate side; and SB 1292, a supplemental appropriation for the Office of the State Board of Education that includes a $1 million Arts in Public Schools grant program, in collaboration with the Idaho Commission on the Arts, and a $50,000 grant program funded by the Idaho Cattle Foundation for agricultural research and education. That bill passed, 40-27; it earlier passed the Senate, 29-4, and now heads to the governor’s desk.
The House also debated HB 647, Rep. Tammy Nichols' "personhood" bill, with lots of questions raised about it as her substitute, Zach Brooks of Kuna, presented it to the House. The bill is aimed at avoiding "personhood" status being granted to inanimate objects, animals, machines or "environmental elements." Then, House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, asked for unanimous consent to send the bill back to the committee for additional work.