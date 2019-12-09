Rupert giant sugar beet under construction

On Friday, a work crew at Christensen Machine Shop welds the stand for a giant ''sugar beet' to be dropped by a crane on the Rupert Square on New Year's Eve.

 LAURIE WELCH/Times-News

At the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, a giant sugar beet will descend from the sky on the Rupert Square as part of the city’s newest community holiday party, writes Times-News reporter Laurie Welch. The giant beet is under construction and will be dropped by a crane on Dec. 31 to ring in 2020 at the park.

“We wanted to give Boise’s potato drop a run for the money,” said Ryan McEuen, of Rupert, one of the party coordinators. “It’s going to be a party in the street.”

The lighted beet will be 22 feet tall, not counting the height of the leaves, 12 feet in diameter and will be placed on a stand on the Square prior to the party so people can see it, McEuen said.

You can read Welch's full story here at magicvalley.com.

