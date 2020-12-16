In response to House Speaker Scott Bedke’s statement today about convening the legislative session as scheduled on Jan. 11 unless two-thirds of lawmakers vote to change rules, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise said the Legislature could convene on Jan. 11 to meet constitutional requirements, then immediately vote by a simple majority to pass a concurrent resolution recessing until April 5. “We could be out of there in half an hour,” she said.
Rubel, a Harvard-trained attorney, said she agrees with Bedke that the Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to convene on Jan. 11. “But that doesn’t mean that on Jan. 11, in any way we’re required either by the rules or the Constitution to just sit there and proceed with session eight hours a day, five days a week,” she said. “With a simple majority … we could very quickly pass a concurrent resolution and leave for several months.” No rule changes would be required, she said. “It is a perfectly viable alternative to postpone the session.”
House and Senate Democrats have requested that the session be postponed until at least April 5, when more Idahoans will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “Vaccines are on the trucks,” Rubel said. “We can wait a short time and proceed safely. We could absolutely do all of the business that’s required of us,” including passing a budget before the start of the next fiscal year on July 1.
Rubel agreed that changing legislative rules requires a two-thirds vote in each house. She said she believes that would be required to make the session virtual rather than in-person, but noted that lawmakers routinely suspend rules and approve rules changes.
“We’ve been told unequivocally they won’t let us go virtual, no way there’ll be a mask requirement,” Rubel said. “So that leaves us with postponing, which only requires a simple majority.”