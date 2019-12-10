Idaho House Democrats held leadership elections today, and Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, was elected minority leader, while Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, was elected assistant leader. Rubel, who had been assistant minority leader, replaces Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who resigned from the Legislature on Friday to go to work for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Rubel, a Harvard-trained attorney, is in her fourth House term.
While Rubel ran unopposed for the House Dems’ top spot, there was a contested race for her former leadership position between McCrostie and Rep. Melissa Wintrow. McCrostie is a teacher who is serving his third term in the House. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Press.