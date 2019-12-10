Ilana Rubel mug cropped square

Idaho House Democrats held leadership elections today, and Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, was elected minority leader, while Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, was elected assistant leader. Rubel, who had been assistant minority leader, replaces Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who resigned from the Legislature on Friday to go to work for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Rubel, a Harvard-trained attorney, is in her fourth House term.

While Rubel ran unopposed for the House Dems’ top spot, there was a contested race for her former leadership position between McCrostie and Rep. Melissa Wintrow. McCrostie is a teacher who is serving his third term in the House. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

