Dr. Sam Zuckerman, pediatric intensivist, checks on a patient on the pediatric intensive care unit on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
It’s not unusual for pediatricians to be busy treating children sick with a respiratory virus called RSV, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel, but it is in summertime. The unusual resurgence of RSV — a respiratory virus that is usually mild but can cause severe symptoms, particularly in young infants and older adults — has caught children’s doctors by surprise.
And the infections come while hospitals are nearing a resource crisis amid surging COVID-19 hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated people.
RSV, or Respiratory Syntactical Virus, causes 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 hospitalizations yearly in children under age 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infection also causes 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly in adults age 65 and up, the national health agency says.