One of the main arguments that House members cited for trying to pass a resolution ending the current state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic was that they believe Idaho is in no danger of exceeding its health care capacity. But as the school year begins and flu season nears, health care officials are concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic could limit capacity for local hospitals and impact how others receive medical treatment, and how it already has, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer.
Since COVID-19 cases started in Idaho, several Treasure Valley hospitals have neared and even surpassed their capacity to take new patients on a given day, Bamer reporrts. Saint Alphonsus Nampa President Travis Leach said in mid-July Saint Al’s Nampa hospital was about 95% full. St. Luke’s Emergency Management Specialist Frank Johnson said St. Luke’s hospitals in Nampa and Wood River got close to reaching their maximum capacity early in the pandemic. Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Medical Center CEO, said the Caldwell hospital exceeded its capacity in July, and had to refer a few patients to other hospitals.
Officials across Idaho’s health systems agreed that limited capacity at hospitals is an issue the state needs to be proactive in preventing. new COVID-19 cases can take weeks to report, and can increase suddenly, St. Luke’s spokeswoman Anita Kissée said.
“If we’re waiting for hospitals to get to capacity, that’s really too late,” St. Luke’s Vice President of Medical Affairs Lisa Bisterfeldt said.
