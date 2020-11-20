Roll Call today has published an extensive profile of Idaho GOP Sen. Mike Crapo, as the fourth-term senator, now chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, is poised to take on a key role on the Senate Finance Committee, which handles health care and economic policy.
"The most powerful committee in Congress hasn’t had a top Republican not named Charles E. Grassley or Orrin G. Hatch in two decades," write Roll Call reporters Doug Sword and Lauren Clason. "That’s about to change in January when a Harvard Law School-trained attorney from Idaho Falls is expected to take the Senate Finance gavel — or the ranking member slot in an evenly divided Senate, depending on the Georgia runoffs."
"Either way, Michael D. Crapo will be at the center of economic and health care policymaking in a pivotal year, as a new administration takes office amid the devastation of COVID-19," Roll Call reports. "Senate Finance’s expansive portfolio makes it ground zero for President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda on economic stimulus, infrastructure, climate change, health insurance expansion, drug pricing limits and sifting through the wreckage of President Donald Trump’s trade wars. Crapo, who declined to be interviewed with his committee status up in the air until January, will be the GOP’s gatekeeper for progressive plans hatched by a Biden administration and House Democrats."
You can read the full Roll Call story online here. It includes an extensive look at Crapo's record on these issues and where his campaign financial support has come from in his long Senate career; he's up for re-election in 2022.