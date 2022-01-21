Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa, who had announced a run for governor as a Democrat, announced today that she’s dropping her campaign to "serve the Lord Jesus Christ" as a minister instead.
Robinson, in a news release, she said she opted for that path “instead of pursuing a political arena that has became less than a truthful venue for its citizens.”
Robinson is transgender woman who until she transitioned in 1998 was a man known as Chuck Staelens. She owned a construction business before shifting to a career in telecommunications. She’s run for office numerous times before, including three unsuccessful runs for mayor of Nampa and four for either the state House or Senate.
According to her campaign finance report, Robinson, who had planned to run as a Democrat, didn't raise or spend any campaign funds in 2021.
Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstadt is actively campaigning for governor as a Democrat. Also initially in the Democratic race was Robert Dempsay of Paul, but he’s reported no campaign activity since September, and only minimal activity before that.
Rognstadt launched his campaign Nov. 9 and had raised more than $75,000 by the end of the calendar year from an array of donors, and spent $31,000 campaigning.
Numerous candidates have emerged on the GOP side; current GOP Gov. Brad Little hasn't yet announced his re-election plans but has strongly hinted he's running. The official candidate filing period opens Feb. 28.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.