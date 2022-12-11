The process to build a new campus for the College of Western Idaho along the Boise River is rumbling to life, writes Don Day of BoiseDev. The community college serving Ada and Canyon counties decided to move forward on building out campus locations in both counties, as BoiseDev reported this spring. In Nampa, CWI plans to build out its existing campus along Idaho Center Blvd. And in Boise, a long-stalled project to build on the site of the former Bob Rice Ford property at Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard went back into motion after several years without progress.
CWI issued a request for proposals last month, seeking a developer with a “creative proposal” and a track record of “design and construction of public-private partnerships with education institutions for mixed-use facilities.”
The 10-acre property has significant river frontage along the Boise River, with the Boise River Greenbelt running through it. It is adjacent to Bernadine Quinn Park and the nearby pond. The property was used as the Ford dealership until 2003, when under the ownership of Lithia Motors it moved to its current Fairview Avenue location. The property has sat largely unused for the last 20 years, and the dealership buildings were torn down in 2010.