BD CWI rendering.png

A rendering released in 2016 of a vision for the College of Western Idaho Boise campus.

 Rendering provided by CWI

The process to build a new campus for the College of Western Idaho along the Boise River is rumbling to life, writes Don Day of BoiseDev. The community college serving Ada and Canyon counties decided to move forward on building out campus locations in both counties, as BoiseDev reported this spring. In Nampa, CWI plans to build out its existing campus along Idaho Center Blvd. And in Boise, a long-stalled project to build on the site of the former Bob Rice Ford property at Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard went back into motion after several years without progress.

CWI issued a request for proposals last month, seeking a developer with a “creative proposal” and a track record of “design and construction of public-private partnerships with education institutions for mixed-use facilities.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments