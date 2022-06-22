As the family of Everette Jackson mourns the loss of the 21-year-old, for some, it’s now bringing the idea of river safety top of mind, writes reporter Shirah Matsuzawa of Idaho Press news partner KTVB. Crews found his body in the Payette River in Emmett, eight days after he floated the river.
The Gem County Sheriff's Office called Jackson’s death an accidental drowning.
KTVB reached out to river expert Kenneth Long, the General Manager at Cascade Raft and Kayak. He says it's important to know your limits and be prepared for what you're doing.
“The thing with spring time Idaho is the flows are very variable so the river can go up and down dramatically in very short order,” Long said.
Long believes those were likely the conditions when Jackson was floating the Payette River.
“When that situation unfolded, unfortunately that was part of the massive rising of the Payette River at that time,” Long said.
He has been with Cascade Raft and Kayak for 25 years. He says wearing a life jacket is the number one safety measure.
“The current is always moving and it's very cold, so if you find yourself in the water, that current is going to keep pulling you, and pulling you, and dragging you downstream, and that cold water particularly right now could zap your strength and make it very difficult for you to get out if you don't have the proper equipment to keep you safe,” Long said.
