...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Idaho voters go to the polls in this 2018 file photo.
In the first installment of my series of stories on contested races and contests on the November ballot, I write about the two candidates facing off to be Idaho's next secretary of state. When two of the three candidates vying in the GOP primary for the post, which serves as the state's chief elections officer, denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, that drew national attention.
But neither won, and November’s contest for Idaho Secretary of State is a lower-key two-way race, pitting the longtime top election official in the state’s largest county against a North Idaho mortgage broker, political activist and first-time candidate.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com on the race between Republican Phil McGrane and Democrat Shawn Keenan (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.