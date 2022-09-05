Voting legs generic by Brian 2018

Idaho voters go to the polls in this 2018 file photo.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

In the first installment of my series of stories on contested races and contests on the November ballot, I write about the two candidates facing off to be Idaho's next secretary of state. When two of the three candidates vying in the GOP primary for the post, which serves as the state's chief elections officer, denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, that drew national attention.

But neither won, and November’s contest for Idaho Secretary of State is a lower-key two-way race, pitting the longtime top election official in the state’s largest county against a North Idaho mortgage broker, political activist and first-time candidate.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments