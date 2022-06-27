Idaho Sen. Jim Risch made a surprise trip to Ukraine over the weekend, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visited the cities of Kyiv, Irpin and Hostomel, viewed destruction and battle sites, and heard first-hand accounts of Russian atrocities.
Russian missiles hit Kyiv on Sunday morning, CNN reported, killing one and wounding at least six as they struck a residential apartment block and a kindergarten. Risch was on a train from Lviv to Kyiv at the time. “Our train stopped and we were held up not knowing what reason,” he said in a telephone interview from Brussels late Monday.
“We didn’t know until we got to Kyiv that the attack had taken place. They launched over a dozen missiles – the Ukrainians got all but three of them,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and made the trip in his official capacity.
“But I’ll tell you, that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the Ukrainians for having a normal Sunday afternoon,” he marveled. In Kyiv, a city of 2 million, “People were going to church, pushing children in buggies on sidewalks, going to parks and amusement parks, the restaurants were all full. … You’d never know that there was a war going on.”
Risch said his meeting with Zelenskyy that afternoon was at “their version of the White House, heavily fortified. We had a really good meeting for about an hour and a half,” and covered both classified and non-classified topics.