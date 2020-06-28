If Democrats win the Senate and the presidency, they could make the current Republican Senate the last by making Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., states, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch warned Friday, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Risch spoke to the Idaho Republican Convention Friday afternoon, going over the Senate map for Republicans and noting several Republican incumbents who are facing tough re-election fights. Risch said he expects the Democrats to keep the U.S. House after the November elections, and while he thinks the GOP, which currently has a 53-47 majority, will keep the Senate, he said there is a possibility Democrats will gain control of the upper chamber. If that happens, he said he expects them to make Puerto Rico and D.C. states, which he said would be “really, really bad.”
“I will be the last Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee forever, because they will pick up four Democratic seats that will never flip over. … Republicans will never be in the majority in the United States Senate,” Risch told Republican crowd at the Ford Idaho Center.
