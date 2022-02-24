U.S. Sen Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said Wednesday there is a bipartisan commitment in Congress to use “crippling sanctions” if Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to push into Ukraine.
Risch said the U.S. would respond to Putin “without firing a shot” or sending American soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
Risch is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He made his remarks in comments to the Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol.
“Americans are not going to fight on the ground over there; there is not going to be any American boots on the ground in the Ukraine,” Risch said. “But we do have some tools in the toolbox that have been very successful for us, and those are the sanction tools.”
Risch said the United States is not obligated to fight to defend Ukraine because Ukraine is not a member of NATO or the European Union.
“So they don’t have the NATO protection that we 30 countries have — Canada, the United States and then the European countries — where we came together and have a constitution, it‘s the NATO charter. It has Article 5, which says ‘an attack on one is an attack on all,’” Risch told members of the Idaho House.
“We do not have the Article 5 obligation to defend the Ukraine. We’ve obviously sent them a lot of defensive weapons and will continue to do that,” he added.