Idaho Sen. Jim Risch has issued this statement in response to a request for his comment on Paulette Jordan announcing today that she'll run for his seat, pushing the Democratic field up to four hopefuls:

"There are now four candidates running to become the Democrat nominee in this race. All of them have a clear desire to advance the liberal socialist agenda. I look forward to putting my record of fiscal conservatism, common sense solutions and proven leadership against any one of these individuals. Idahoans will have a clear choice at the ballot box this November."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

