Idaho Sen. Jim Risch has issued this statement in response to a request for his comment on Paulette Jordan announcing today that she'll run for his seat, pushing the Democratic field up to four hopefuls:
"There are now four candidates running to become the Democrat nominee in this race. All of them have a clear desire to advance the liberal socialist agenda. I look forward to putting my record of fiscal conservatism, common sense solutions and proven leadership against any one of these individuals. Idahoans will have a clear choice at the ballot box this November."