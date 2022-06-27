Idaho Sen. Jim Risch made a surprise trip to Ukraine over the weekend, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, and walked around the cities of Kyiv, Irpin and Hostomel, where he viewed “firsthand the atrocities and destruction that have been committed by Russia in Ukraine,” according to his office.
Russian missiles hit Kyiv on Sunday, CNN reported, killing one and wounding at least six as missiles struck a residential apartment block and a kindergarten.
“It was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy this weekend to discuss the ongoing Russian assault against Ukraine,” Risch said in a statement. “I’ve been in many war zones, but I’ve never been to one where I’ve seen people rebuilding as the war continues. The Ukrainian people are incredibly resilient, endlessly adaptable, and courageously willing to fight. We cannot let them down.”
“Ukraine can win this war, but only if we help get it what it needs, before it needs it,” he said. “I was taken aback by the atrocities I saw firsthand in Irpin and Hostomel, and we cannot stand by and watch these happen again. I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the Biden Administration uses the authorities Congress has given to provide President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian defense forces exactly what they need to end this conflict. Ukraine must win this fight.”
Risch is the top minority member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and chaired the panel before Republicans narrowly lost control of the Senate to Democrats; the current chair is Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey.
The Hill reported today that Zelenskyy said in a statement Monday that they discussed the situation on the frontline of the war against Russia, deepening bilateral defense cooperation, strengthening sanctions and to “finally recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.”
Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv regional military administration, tweeted on Monday photos with the senator and said he was grateful “to international partners for their strong support,” reported The Hill, the Washington, D.C. newspaper that covers Congress.
Zelenskyy posted video snippets from the meeting on Instagram, and Risch shared that link this morning; you can watch it here.
In the video, Risch enters a formal office, followed by two others, where he’s greeted by Zelenskyy, who is wearing a black T-shirt, and says, “Mr. Risch, nice to see you,” shaking his hand. Risch responds, "Good, thank you," Zelenskyy says, "You're welcome," and Risch says, "for seeing me, I appreciate it,” and Zelenskyy says, “Thank you so much. Thank you for coming.”
The video then skips ahead to Risch telling Zelenskyy, “You’ve got good help in D.C.,” as Zelenskyy nods and says “Yeah.” Risch says, “Oksana is everywhere,” an apparent reference to Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.
The video then skips ahead to Risch saying, “I came here because I wanted to hear what you have to say.” Someone else in the room then speaks in Ukrainian, and then the video skips ahead again to Risch saying, “Thank you for your staff for making this happen. It’s like I say,” at which point the video skips ahead again, to Risch saying, “It’s the Commander of the 82nd airborne, the ones that are taking,” and then it skips ahead again, to Risch, huddled with Zelenskyy and others around a table, saying, “To me, the secret, you...” That’s where the video ends.
I have requested more information from the senator about the trip and will have a full story later today.