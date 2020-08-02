While U.S. Sen. Jim Risch still has a huge advantage over opponent Paulette Jordan in campaign cash on hand, Jordan came within $20,000 of his fundraising during the last campaign finance reporting period, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. According to their July campaign finance reports, Risch, R-Idaho, raised $137,908.91 from May 14 to June 30, of which $73,532.46 came from political action committees and the rest from individuals. His Democratic challenger Jordan raised a net of $119,831.07 during the same period, all of it from individual donations. Most of her donations were routed through ActBlue, a website that raises money online for Democratic candidates. Risch’s campaign ended the filing period with $2,412,808.11 in cash on hand while Jordan’s had $71,569.19.
Names among Risch’s individual donors that jump out include Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot and his wife Belinda, each of whom donated $2,800 during the last filing period. Big PAC donors of his include the defense, energy and nuclear manufacturer Curtiss Wright Corporation Employees PAC; the aerospace company Honeywell International; the National Air Traffic Controllers Association PAC; the Marathon Petroleum Corporation Employees PAC; Nextera Energy’s PAC; Micron’s PAC; and a variety of pro-Republican PACs that get their donations from a wide mix of business interests, such as the Fund for America’s Future and the Nebraska Sandhills, Thunderbolt and Together Holding our Majority PACs.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.