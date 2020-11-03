I spoke with incumbent Sen. Jim Risch this afternoon, but he wasn’t willing to answer any questions about the election, saying he’d do so only after his race is called this evening. So I asked him about the coronavirus pandemic. (Side note: Several hours after that, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare posted its daily COVID-19 numbers, and they’re pretty horrendous, with 1,179 new cases reported today for a total of 67,024 statewide; and 647 deaths, including 15 new deaths reported today.)
Risch said like many, he initially thought that COVID-19 would “run its course,” but it hasn’t. “I don’t know of anybody that predicted this was going to go on to this extent,” he said. “This isn’t going to end ‘til we get the vaccine. The good news is, we’re close to the vaccine.”
Risch recalled, “When I was a kid, polio was a horrible scourge on America back in those days. … That particular one attacked children, it attacked the young.” He said he remembered hearing his parents talk about how “Dr. Salk had invented a vaccine and that we were all going to line up and get a shot and that was going to end it. ... And that’s exactly what happened,” he said. “All of America got in line, got a shot, and polio was gone. So I think that’s how this is going to end.”
Asked about resistance to vaccines among some in Idaho, and growing distrust of government assurances in general, Risch said, “Simply the vast majority of the population getting vaccinated is going to make a huge difference, even if part of the population decides that they don’t want to get vaccinated. There’s politics involved in this, which is really unfortunate.”
The second-term U.S. senator, who is running for a third term and faces a challenge from Democrat Paulette Jordan in today’s election, said, “Everybody in America knows what causes the coronavirus. It’s an airborne infection that you get from dealing with other people.”
He said he knows an older couple who’s been conscientiously self-isolating at home. “They don’t deal with anybody at all,” he said. “And they are not going to get the coronavirus. On the other hand we know some young people that are much more cavalier about it. And they know, too, what’s causing this, but yet they still get themselves in a position where they pick it up.”
“I think as long as you’re going about daily life, you’ve got to be very cautious not to get yourself in a position where you pick up the disease,” said Risch, 77. “And I think most Americans, well particularly here in Idaho, as I travel around, people are doing a lot of very normal kinds of things. So we’ll see. But like I said, I think it’s going to take a vaccine to do it, because you just can’t hold people down. They’re going to go about their lives.”