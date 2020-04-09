The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is calling for an independent investigation into the World Health Organization's response to coronavirus, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, accused WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being unwilling "to hold the Chinese Communist Party to even the minimum standard of global health and transparency," hindering the world's ability to respond to COVID-19, and saying the organization has become "a political puppet of the Chinese government."
Risch's call comes the same day 20 House Republicans introduced a resolution criticizing the United Nations' health agency's initial response to the outbreak in China and calling on the U.S. to withhold funding until Ghebreyesus resigns and an international commission to investigate the WHO's response to coronavirus is established. President Donald Trump also went after the WHO on Twitter Tuesday, saying the organization "really blew it" and saying he plans to review U.S. funding for the WHO.
You can read Brown's full story online here at postregister.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.