Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, won accolades from representatives of key European allies this past week when he took a strong stand for restarting collaboration with Europe to combat China’s influence.
It appears to be a major departure from the Trump administration’s “America first” approach for which Risch has been a major booster since he took over as Foreign Relations chairman in January of 2019, though Risch downplayed that in an interview with the Idaho Press.
David McAllister, a German member of the European Parliament and chairman of its Committee on Foreign Affairs, said, “I see new opportunities for transatlantic cooperation.” In recent years, he noted, relations between the United States and its European allies were “strained.”
“Now it is time to restart a partnership and strengthen our ties,” he said.
McAllister noted, “We need more American engagement in the United Nations, we need American engagement in the reform of the World Trade Organization, and also we would welcome the American return to the World Health Organization, because whenever the United States pull out, whenever you withdraw, China’s there to fill the spaces.”
Risch on Wednesday published a new report through the Foreign Relations Committee entitled, “The U.S. and Europe: A concrete agenda for transatlantic cooperation on China,” laying out the new approach. He invited McAllister and Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British parliament, to join him in an online discussion as the report was released on Wednesday, with hundreds watching from around the world.
“China has become a true systemic rival to shared American and European interests,” Risch declared. “Both sides of the Atlantic increasingly recognize this reality. Now we have to turn this agreement into action.”
Risch said he was receptive to McAllister’s “gentle nudge” to bring back the United States’ role in international organizations. “I can tell you that will not be a suggestion that is widely rejected as we go forward,” he responded.
Steven Feldstein, a senior fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Boise State University professor and aide to the Foreign Relations Committee under multiple chairmen, said, “It definitely seems like a repudiation of Trump and the ‘America-first’ doctrine in dramatic ways, and a pivot back to the type of internationalist posture that Republicans like Dick Lugar used to advance.”
“Trump’s approach, frankly, was to alienate allies, to go it alone, and to confront the Chinese threat single-handedly. This is a very different approach,” Feldstein said. “This is, ‘Let’s leverage alliances, let’s work with the Europeans,’ the very partners Trump has disparaged over the last few years.”
The shift comes as the Trump Administration gives way to that of President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office Jan. 20. Yet since Risch took over as Foreign Relations chairman, he’s been a staunch Trump ally.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.