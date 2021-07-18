In today's Idaho Press, reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis provides a look behind the scenes at the National Interagency Fire Center, the Boise facility that coordinates the nation's wildfire response, and that's a hive of activity now as wildfires storm through a dry nation. From forecasting fire weather and behavior to providing a base for smokejumpers to dispatching aircraft, equipment, supplies and personnel, Boise has the center because it's a strategic location to get support quickly to wildfires.
