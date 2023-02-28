A man hooks a fish on the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in this file photo from Oct. 11, 2020. Some top officials in Idaho are raising alarms over the Republican attorney general’s decision not to join a 24-state lawsuit against new waterway protections by the Biden administration. Instead, the state will be joining another lawsuit filed in Texas, which Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office says is a better fit for his state's interests. Waterways like Idaho's Big Lost River could be impacted by the newest version. The waters eventually flow into the Snake River, traveling more than 1,000 miles to the Pacific Ocean.
Instead, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office says the state will soon be joining another lawsuit filed in Texas, contending it’s a better fit for the state’s interests.
Emails obtained via a public records request hint at a potentially deep rift between Idaho's attorney general and other state GOP leaders, including the governor.
Labrador's decision surprised some officials. In January, Idaho Gov. Brad Little led the multistate coalition of Republican governors — from Virginia to Alaska — urging the president not to implement the new federal water rules until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling on the matter.