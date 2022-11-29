Old Pen Trail closure

The Old Pen Trail in the Ridge to Rivers system closed for the season on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, to prevent further damage due to muddy trail conditions. The closure is expected to last through mid-March.

 Ridge to Rivers

The Ridge to Rivers trail system has announced seasonal closures of two foothills trails to prevent further damage due to muddy conditions, and as we all know, using foothills trails when they're muddy causes lots of damage that makes the trails unsuitable for later users. It's a delicate balance this time of year, when hard-frozen trails are OK to use, but melted muddy ones aren't.

The Old Pen Trail at Table Rock Reserve and the lower portion of the Ridge Crest Trail in Military Reserve are the two seasonal trail closures announced today. “These closures are an important step in our efforts to protect the Ridge to Rivers trail system and Boise’s open space assets during the muddy trail season, and we appreciate the cooperation of our users in advance,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in a news release. “Using muddy trails is the leading cause of damage to the trail system. It’s up to all of us to take care of the trails and prevent long-term damage.”


