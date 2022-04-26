In all my years of covering and being a part of political debates in Idaho, tonight was the first time I’ve seen this happen: The moment the cameras stopped rolling, just after Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, had finished her closing statement, Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, declared, “I have to respond to the lie that she just told.”
“You voted for it!” Moon shot back.
Moderator Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television said, “The show just ended.” And then Souza and Moon got in each other’s faces, fingers pointed, arguing loudly. Rhetorical sparks flew and the aftermath of the debate was much more heated than the debate itself – and that’s saying something, as it was a lively three-way debate between Souza, Moon, and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, the three GOP candidates vying for the nomination for an open Idaho Secretary of State post.
Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin has a full report on the debate online here, noting that two of the three candidates - Souza and Moon - denied that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Leading up to the post-debate clash, Moon said during her closing statement, “I know that outside influence has definitely come into this state. The good senator has gone after the clerk on numerous occasions about taking Zuckerberg money and his outside influence, but you know, she has also voted for a Meta data center,” at which Souza interjected, “No, I did not!” and Moon continued, “and now Zuckerberg will have a permanent footprint in Kuna. And so Zuckerberg is here. … So we’ve got to be very wise when we make votes. I didn’t vote for it, she did. Again, Mr. McGrane took the Zuckerberg money. We need someone who can look deeper into a bill and also look at the big picture, in the big picture Idaho wants to remain Idaho, we want to keep our rural values, we don’t want to have big globalist tech companies coming into this state, at least not from the people I’ve heard from.”
Souza, in her opening debate, had attacked McGrane for taking “Facebook money” to help with Idaho election costs amid the pandemic in 2020, prompting her to successfully propose legislation banning the use of any private grant money for election administration in Idaho. Actually, the grant funds were from a Chicago-based nonprofit called the Center for Tech and Civic Life that’s partially funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla; other funders include Google, Rock the Vote, the Knight Foundation and more.
The Idaho Capital Sun reported on the grant funding in January, and how Souza reacted with her 2021 legislative proposal. The nonprofit had granted more than $750,000 to 20 of 44 counties across Idaho in 2020, wrote reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. Nearly 2,500 grants were distributed across 49 states. Each Idaho county that accepted grant money had to have approval from its board of county commissioners.
Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls County clerk, told the Capital Sun she didn’t know of any ties to Facebook when her county learned about the grants, and none of it had any influence on election outcomes. Twin Falls County received $43,832 that was used for ballot printers, absentee ballot supplies, a camera system, staffing and training and personal protective equipment.
“It was kind of a gut punch when you start hearing, ‘Oh, the counties took Facebook money,’” Glascock said. “To me, we didn’t take Facebook money. To me, we applied for a grant. And our county, at least in Twin, we operate on millions of dollars of grant funding to survive. It was just another tool to survive, to get us through the additional expenses.”
Souza on Tuesday night said in her opening statement, “During the 2020 elections, Facebook money came into our Idaho elections. My opponent Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane was the first person and only person to be directly contacted by the Facebook funding group.”
She said her 2021 bill “has stopped any further Facebook money or any private dark money from coming into Idaho to run our elections ever again.”
McGrane, who gave his opening statement before Souza’s, focused on how “elections matter, and when it comes to our elections, experience counts,” touting his career, which has included counting almost 2.5 million ballots in Idaho elections. He never fired back over Souza’s Facebook allegation.
But Souza took umbrage at Moon’s closing-statement shot, noting that when the Legislature passed a tax incentive for data centers in 2020, it was for any data center investing $250 million in Idaho.
In a text later in the evening, Souza wrote, “It passed 9 months BEFORE the 2020 presidential election and it was a full YEAR before we discovered that Facebook money had come into our Idaho elections. By the way, the Data Center bill was one-of-a-kind in the nation because it was worded so that any tax exemptions would offset property taxes for the people of the community. At the time the bill was passed, no one in the Legislature knew about Facebook/Meta.”
That appears to be accurate. It’s also accurate that Souza voted for the 2020 sales tax exemption bill, HB 521, and Moon voted against it. It passed 37-21 in the House and 30-1 in the Senate. It was sponsored by Caldwell GOP Sen. Jim Rice and Rep. Greg Chaney, predicted to have a positive impact on the state general fund, and took effect July 1, 2020.
There’s another debate in the GOP primary contest for Secretary of State set for Thursday night on KTVB. You can watch the full Idaho Debate online here, which aired live on Idaho Public Television tonight.