The House Revenue & Taxation Committee this morning introduced the big new income-tax cut bill that Gov. Brad Little outlined on Monday on a voice vote, with just Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, dissenting. The bill would provide one-time rebates, at either 12% of 2020 state income taxes paid or $75, whichever is higher, to all Idahoans who filed state income tax returns in 2019. It also would permanently reduce rates, adding $251 million a year in ongoing tax cuts for individuals and corporations into the future.
"This is the 2022 tax relief bill," Rev & Tax Chair Steven Harris told the committee. "The bill does a few simple things, but will have dramatic fiscal impact, both for our taxpayers but also for the state government."
The bill, which will get a bill number when it's read across the desk in the House later this morning, would partially offset the cost to the state treasury by permanently tapping $94 million a year from the Tax Relief Fund, a state fund that now collects all sales taxes paid on online purchases, rather than sending those taxes through the same distribution formula to local governments and the state general fund as other sales taxes.
Necochea said, "I'll have much more to say" about the bill when it comes up for its full hearing, but at this introductory stage, she said, "This is just not the tax relief Idahoans want, so I'm not going to be able to support the motion to print."
Lawmakers often refer to "printing" a bill when they vote to introduce it, as that's the action that triggers the bill to be printed, posted and made public.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, asked Harris, "Will this do anything for property tax relief? Or is it solely income tax?
"This is not a property tax bill, obviously," Harris responded. He then characterized the bill as "income and sales tax relief." His logic there was that low-income taxpayers who don't pay much or any state income tax could use their $75 rebate to offset sales taxes they pay. "It becomes a sales tax rebate," he said. "However, you can do that as a property tax, or a dinner, or a vacation, or however you want to do that piece of it."
He also mentioned the governor's proposals for big investments next year into transportation and education, and noted that in 2020, Little tapped CARES Act federal coronavirus aid to offset local property taxes for first responder costs in many Idaho communities. And Harris mentioned that local governments will be getting direct payments from the federal American Rescue Plan Act aid bill. "with less stress than we saw in 2020. So there is plenty of property tax pressure being removed from a number of areas," he said. "This isn't that, obviously."
Harris also said, "Someone pays an income tax, we're going to return the income tax." He called that "fair, even obvious," but said, "We have a hard time returning property tax. We can move it from one pocket to the next, that's all it becomes."
Nichols responded, "So it was a yes or no question, thank you for that answer. It was no."
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, quickly moved to introduce the bill, and committee Vice Chair Jim Addis, R-Coeur d'Alene, immediately asked, "All in favor?" when Necochea interrupted to say, "Mr. Chairman, can we allow debate on that motion?"
"Certainly," Addis responded. That's when Necochea made her brief statement and Nichols asked her question.
After the vote, Addis said, "The motion is carried. Chairman Harris will be carrying this bill forward," and he adjourned the committee.
Harris said afterward that a date hasn't been set yet for the full hearing on the bill, but he said, "Obviously we've been working on this during the fall, the governor's office and the Senate and the House. We do intend to move it pretty quickly — it's ready to go."
The bill's lead sponsors are Harris; House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell; and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle.