The House Revenue & Taxation Committee has voted unanimously this morning in favor of SCR 134, a resolution to appoint an interim legislative committee to “take a deeper dive into property tax,” in the words of its sponsor, Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. “We have ongoing problems that occurred over the years,” Rice told Rev & Tax, “including we’ve been shifting back and forth between commercial and residential. We get rapid increases, we get different behaviors in different parts of the state. So it is something that requires an interim committee to take a look at.”
The Legislative Council would appoint the members of the joint interim study committee. The resolution now heads to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass;” it’s already passed the Senate unanimously.
Just a few minutes after Rev & Tax approved the study committee, it took up HB 590, a proposal from Reps. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Mike Moyle, R-Star, to change the way commercial property assessment works now, allowing depreciated cost of a commercial or industrial building to override other factors such as market value and income. County assessors from around the state are strongly objecting to the bill, saying it would cause a major tax shift from certain types of commercial property to other types of commercial property and residential property. Elmore County Assessor Josh Dison told the committee that the only type of property that would benefit from the change would likely be a big box store like a Wal-Mart, while smaller businesses and residents would suffer, paying more in a tax shift. After much testimony, the committee agreed unanimously to hold the bill in committee at the call of the chairman.