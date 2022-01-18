After about an hour’s worth of testimony for and against, the House Revenue & Taxation Committee this morning has voted along party lines, with just the panel’s two Democratic members objecting, to approve HB 436, the big new income-tax cut and rebate bill, and send it to the full House for a vote; we’ll have a full story later today. Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, responding to concerns raised in the hearing that Idaho needs property tax relief more than it needs another income tax cut, said, “Now, is there property tax relief we can provide? Absolutely. I have several bills,” including one that’s bipartisan, he said. “This is about income tax. This is where the money came from, this is where the money should go back.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, countered, “This is not the priority of Idahoans, and it is just too lopsided. The money we’re working with here does not just come from income tax, in fact a big chunk of it comes from online sales tax, and everybody pays that.”
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said like Necochea, “I’ve had zero people ask me for this type of income tax reduction.” She said many, though have been asking her for property tax relief and grocery tax relief, and that she hoped there would be “room for more cuts.” She said, “sitting here, I’m getting multiple emails asking me to not vote for this motion. This I consider bread crumbs as far as tax relief goes.” But, she said, “Bread crumbs can still feed you a little bit.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.