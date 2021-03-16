The House Revenue & Taxation Committee approved HB 332, the big tax-cut bill from its chair, Rep. Steven Harris, on a divided voice vote this morning, advancing the bill to the full House. The move came despite concerns that under the latest federal COVID relief bill, the tax cuts could trigger a “clawback” of hundreds of millions of federal aid to Idaho.
The bill includes both permanent reductions in state income tax rates and a one-time rebate that would provide either $50 per person or 9% of the taxpayer’s 2019 Idaho income tax liability, with no limit. The permanent tax cuts, which would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021, are estimated in the bill at $169.4 million a year; and the one-time rebate at $220 million.
Rep, Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who voted against the bill, said, "This isn't the type of tax relief our constituents are asking for -- they're asking for property tax help." She also said the benefits would largely go to the wealthiest Idahoans.
HB 332 is co-sponsored by all four members of the House GOP leadership: Speaker Scott Bedke, Majority Leader Mike Moyle, Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks and Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma.
Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig covered the hearing, and will have a full report later today; I’ll post a link here. Meanwhile, Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are sponsoring federal legislation seeking to do away with the provisions of the newly signed COVID-19 aid bill that prevents states from using relief funds to cut taxes; Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe has a full report here at idahopress.com on that effort, or you can pick up today’s print edition of the Idaho Press.