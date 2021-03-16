Harris screenshot 3-16-21

Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, answers questions about his big tax-cut bill, HB 332, in the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, which he chairs, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The House Revenue & Taxation Committee approved HB 332, the big tax-cut bill from its chair, Rep. Steven Harris, on a divided voice vote this morning, advancing the bill to the full House. The move came despite concerns that under the latest federal COVID relief bill, the tax cuts could trigger a “clawback” of hundreds of millions of federal aid to Idaho.

The bill includes both permanent reductions in state income tax rates and a one-time rebate that would provide either $50 per person or 9% of the taxpayer’s 2019 Idaho income tax liability, with no limit. The permanent tax cuts, which would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021, are estimated in the bill at $169.4 million a year; and the one-time rebate at $220 million.

Rep, Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who voted against the bill, said, "This isn't the type of tax relief our constituents are asking for -- they're asking for property tax help." She also said the benefits would largely go to the wealthiest Idahoans.

HB 332 is co-sponsored by all four members of the House GOP leadership: Speaker Scott Bedke, Majority Leader Mike Moyle, Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks and Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma.

Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig covered the hearing, and will have a full report later today; I’ll post a link here. Meanwhile, Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are sponsoring federal legislation seeking to do away with the provisions of the newly signed COVID-19 aid bill that prevents states from using relief funds to cut taxes; Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe has a full report here at idahopress.com on that effort, or you can pick up today’s print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

