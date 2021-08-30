We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
This white pine is about 100 years old. It has a natural resistance to blister rust and has been tapped by scientists in their effort to develop blister rust-resistant seeds and restore the species to the Northwest landscape.
Western white pine, as a species, was known as king pine in the early 1900s because of its dominance on the landscape and the outsized role it played in the timber industry, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Eric Barker. The white pine, Idaho's official state tree, once dominated the mixed conifer forests of northern Idaho from the Clearwater Basin to the Canadian border and into parts of northeastern Washington and western Montana.
The massive trees grow fast, tall and straight and were a lumberman’s dream. But they were toppled not so much by loggers. Harvest played a role, but it was an invasive disease, carried by tiny fungal spores, that unraveled the kingdom, brought the giants to their knees and changed a vast ecosystem, perhaps forever.
A small army of loyalists is working to restore the species to some semblance of its former glory, Barker reports. It’s slow work that has been underway for decades and will take decades more to complete. Even at that, white pine may never dominate the mid-elevation forests of northern Idaho like it once did.
To be clear, white pine is not absent from Idaho. Walk through the timbered portions of the Palouse and you can find the king pine. But the trees don’t dominate the forest like they did when European settlers first arrived on the scene, and they don’t reach the size and age that awed early lumbermen, due to a pathogen called white pine blister rust that was inadvertently imported from Europe around 1910.
