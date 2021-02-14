A former longtime state lawmaker who represented eastern Idaho has resigned from his post as head prosecuting attorney for Idaho federal courts, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Bart Davis, 65, is not quite sure what he wants to do after serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho for more than three years, he told the Post Register in a phone interview Friday.
At the very least, the former private attorney and Republican stalwart who served as majority leader for most of his nearly two decades in the Idaho Senate said, “I do not think that I am done with the practice of law.”
“I don’t know what that means,” Davis added. “I don’t know what opportunities I’ll chase after yet. But I still have a little fire in my belly and a desire to continue to make a bit of difference in my state, in my community.”
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho is appointed by the president; President Joe Biden will name Davis' replacement. Davis was appointed in 2017 by President Donald Trump. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.