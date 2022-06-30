Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo expects Congress to take action on several related bills this year to address what he calls a looming “retirement crisis” in America, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence. The Senate Finance Committee approved one of the bills last week.
Among other provisions, the Enhancing American Retirement Now Act, or EARN Act, gives small businesses greater incentives to offer retirement plans and gives people greater flexibility in managing the funds.
Crapo, the ranking Republican on the committee, said about a third of private sector workers don’t have access to a company retirement plan, and only about half participate in such plans.
“People need better access,” he said. “There also needs to be some education and incentives so they’ll actually participate, and the plans need to be simple, effective and adequate.”
Crapo cited survey results indicating that nearly a quarter of all Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement, and 15% don’t have anything set aside.
Social Security retirement benefits are a major source of income for many retirees.
However, the most recent report from the Social Security Administration indicates the retirement trust will run out of money by 2035. After that, incoming revenues will only cover about 80% of scheduled benefits.
A 2021 study found that about 37% of men and 42% of women rely on those benefits for more than half of their retirement income. That includes 12% and 15%, respectively, who rely on them for more than 90% of their income.
The average Social Security payment is currently about $1,555 per month.
“The reason (the EARN Act) is so important is because Social Security isn’t adequate for almost any family these days,” Crapo said. “It’s helpful, but it isn’t adequate to provide a full safety net. That’s why we did this bill. We really do have a retirement crisis looming.”
Crapo and Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., agreed last year that retirement legislation would be one of the committee’s top priorities during this session of Congress.
They created multiple working groups, allowing senators in both parties to work on a variety of proposals for inclusion in the legislation. More than 70 were ultimately added to the final bill.
For example, Crapo highlighted one provision that expands “catch-up” contributions, as well as a second that allows retirement accounts more time for tax-deferred growth.
You can read Spence's full story online here, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.