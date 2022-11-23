Matthew Bryngelson

Former Boise Police captain Matthew Bryngelson, pictured here in July 2021, was scheduled to speak at a white nationalist conference in Tennessee.

 KTVB

A group of white supremacists converged on Burns, Tennessee, this past weekend for the American Renaissance conference, writes reporter Morgan Romero of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. The event was sponsored by the New Century Foundation, which is defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a think tank that promotes “pseudo-scientific studies and research that purports to show the inferiority of blacks to whites.” A recently retired patrol captain from the Boise Police Department, Matthew Bryngelson, was slated to speak at this white nationalist conference, under the pseudonym “Daniel Vinyard.”

Now, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says she is launching an investigation into Bryngelson’s actions and his two-decade-long career with BPD, and the Boise Police Department in general.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

