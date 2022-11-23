...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Former Boise Police captain Matthew Bryngelson, pictured here in July 2021, was scheduled to speak at a white nationalist conference in Tennessee.
A group of white supremacists converged on Burns, Tennessee, this past weekend for the American Renaissance conference, writes reporter Morgan Romero of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. The event was sponsored by the New Century Foundation, which is defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a think tank that promotes “pseudo-scientific studies and research that purports to show the inferiority of blacks to whites.” A recently retired patrol captain from the Boise Police Department, Matthew Bryngelson, was slated to speak at this white nationalist conference, under the pseudonym “Daniel Vinyard.”
Now, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says she is launching an investigation into Bryngelson’s actions and his two-decade-long career with BPD, and the Boise Police Department in general.