Idaho’s state Tax Commission has voted unanimously to adopt a resolution extending the state income tax filing deadline to May 17, matching the federal income tax delay for this year. Two corrections were made to the draft resolution, and commissioners lauded their deputy attorney general, their staff, legislators, the governor’s office and other who participated in the “quick turnaround” in getting the resolution ready for passage today.
“If you’d have seen what was going on behind the scenes the last two days, you’d understand why I am saying ‘thank you,’” said Tax Commissioner Janet Moyle. “It’s been crazy. I just cannot say kudos enough, thank you very much for the work that was done over the last two days.”
The Legislature, she said, was “set to move, and then did not because of circumstances, and it’s always hard for us to make these decisions if we feel like we’re jumping ahead of somebody, especially, in this case, the Legislature. So again, just thank you everybody for all that was done.”
Commissioner Tom Katsilometes echoed her thanks. “The Legislature was ready to act on this, they had to go into recess, so this is a legitimate thing to do for the taxpayers and the citizens of Idaho that really needed it,” he said. “I appreciate all the help getting this done.”
Two people offered public comments on the resolution, both strongly in favor. Laura Lantz of the Idaho Society of CPAs said, “I wanted to be here on the record to say ‘thank you.’ This is important to Idaho taxpayers, and 100% of my members are in favor of this, and to be honest, it’s hard to get 100% of my members to agree on anything.”
Miguel Legarreta, head of the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho, said, “I just wanted to extend that same appreciation, first and foremost, for taking this quick action under the circumstances. I know that a number of my members, they’re obviously going to be for the most part doing their federal taxes first and their state second, so we would’ve seen a lot of extensions and a lot of issues had you not been able to take this action.”
Idaho’s state income tax system is based on the federal system, with Idaho taxpayers using their federal adjusted gross income as a starting point for state adjustments, so having Idaho’s filing deadline 32 days earlier than the federal deadline would have been problematic.