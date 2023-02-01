...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, spoke to Senate State Affairs on Feb. 1, 2023, about SJR 101.
After three hours of testimony, the Senate State Affairs Committee voted to amend a resolution that would ask voters to change the Idaho Constitution to make it more challenging to get an initiative on the ballot, Idaho Reports reporter Ruth Brown writes.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, made the motion to send the resolution Wednesday to the amending order, but did not offer explanation on what needed to be amended. All but two committee members supported his motion, with Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, voting no.
Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, pitched the resolution, SJR 101. The resolution mirrors a bill that Idaho Legislators passed in 2021, SB 1110. After a court challenge, the Idaho Supreme Court deemed the legislation unconstitutional in August 2021. The law would have increased the number of legislative districts that initiative organizers would need to qualify an initiative. An initiative would need signatures from 6% of registered voters in all 35 districts, rather than 18 districts as currently required.