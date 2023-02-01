Doug Okuniewicz

Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, spoke to Senate State Affairs on Feb. 1, 2023, about SJR 101.

 Morgan McCollum

After three hours of testimony, the Senate State Affairs Committee voted to amend a resolution that would ask voters to change the Idaho Constitution to make it more challenging to get an initiative on the ballot, Idaho Reports reporter Ruth Brown writes.

Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, made the motion to send the resolution Wednesday to the amending order, but did not offer explanation on what needed to be amended. All but two committee members supported his motion, with Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, voting no.


