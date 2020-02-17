The Senate State Affairs Committee agreed this morning to introduce a resolution from Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, to form an interim legislative committee on property taxes. His committee, the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee, had unanimously requested that the privileged committee introduce the resolution, now that the deadline has passed for non-privileged committees to do so. The interim committee, Rice said, would “take a deep look at the property tax situation throughout the state.”
“There are differences from one area to another in the state, and it needs a good solid look to do that, and that requires an interim committee,” Rice told State Affairs.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked, “Is this an assumption that all of the property tax bills we have in front of us aren’t going to succeed?”
Rice responded, “Frankly, it’s broader than what’s currently been proposed in the committee in the House. These are the kinds of bills that start in the House. Right now there is a freeze bill on the floor of the House that’s intended to work with this.”
He said, “Frankly, the situation is … we have part of the state where property taxes are not going up, where they’ve actually come down. We have other places in the state that they’ve gone up rather precipitously, even some that are double-digit increases in property tax from one year to the next. As a result, it’s more complicated than you can really do with the normal ‘let’s pull a bill together and vet it,’” Rice said.
Stennett asked, “Would it be better to have had this do its work and give us guidance before we go forth with legislation? Or are you saying that whatever passes, you’re just going to try to work with that in this committee?”
Rice responded, “Frankly, some of the ideas … we’re figuring out that they’re more complex than we thought they were. So we’ve got bills that, the idea’s out there but the bill’s not even ready yet. It is a significantly complicated issue. Right now there are some discussions going between local units of government and the House regarding the freeze bill. But it is something that’s going to take real engagement, because you’ve got so many moving parts. You’ve got over 1,000 taxing districts that do property taxes in the state of Idaho.”
The committee agreed to introduce the resolution.