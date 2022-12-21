SBOE 12-21-22

Idaho's state Board of Education, including, at left in red, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, met at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

 Screenshot

At the urging of hundreds of Elmore County residents who signed petitions, the state Board of Education on Wednesday approved a resolution calling for a public vote in the county on whether to join the taxing district that supports the College of Southern Idaho.

Now, it’s up to Elmore County to call an election on the proposal.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

