...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River and Owyhee
Mountains.
* WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Idaho's state Board of Education, including, at left in red, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, met at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
At the urging of hundreds of Elmore County residents who signed petitions, the state Board of Education on Wednesday approved a resolution calling for a public vote in the county on whether to join the taxing district that supports the College of Southern Idaho.
Now, it’s up to Elmore County to call an election on the proposal.
The move to possibly expand the CSI district comes amid much turmoil at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, but also on the heels of a resounding vote of support for the current board of the College of Western Idaho in the Treasure Valley in the November election.
CSI is one of Idaho’s four community colleges. The others are the College of Western Idaho, based in Nampa, which serves Ada and Canyon counties; the College of Eastern Idaho, based in Idaho Falls, which serves Bonneville County; and North Idaho College, based in Coeur d’Alene, which serves Kootenai County. Residents of other nearby counties also are served by the colleges, but aren’t part of their districts that pay in property taxes and get a say in electing governing board members.
CSI currently has just two counties within its district that pay property taxes and elect board members to oversee the Twin Falls-based community college, Twin Falls and Jerome counties.