Dozens of health care workers wrote in to support one candidate for Ada County’s public health board. Then, prompted by Idaho political groups, hundreds of Ada County residents — and some from outside the county — wrote in to support a different candidate, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton.
The public comments submitted as of Wednesday to Ada County’s three commissioners offer a microcosmic look at the increasingly blurred line between public health and politics in Idaho, Dutton writes. Ada County commissioners will interview candidates Monday for the next physician member of the Central District Health board.
The candidates as of Thursday are Dr. Sky Blue, a local epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist; Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist who owns Cole Diagnostics; and Dr. Stanley Moss, a local orthopedic surgeon. (One of the initial candidates, Dr. Travis Kemp, withdrew his candidacy and put his support behind Blue.)
The candidate interviews will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can watch them live at Ada County’s YouTube channel or attend in person at the county courthouse in Boise, at 200 W. Front Street, 3rd Floor.
The commissioners are expected to choose their nominee either after the interviews or on Tuesday. Their nominee must be approved by a simple majority of seven commissioners in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, the counties in CDH’s jurisdiction.
The Idaho Capital Sun reviewed every email submitted by the public to the commissioners between late June and Aug. 3. Overall, about 450 people supported Cole; about 60 wrote in to support Blue; and several wrote in to voice their opposition to one of those two candidates.
None of the candidates represents a political party. The board seat is not elected or partisan.