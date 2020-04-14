A resident of a Boise-based skilled care facility has died as a result of COVID-19. The woman was in her 60s and was a resident of Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab, and she had underlying health conditions, according to Idaho’s Central District Health. At that facility, 14 additional staff members and residents have tested positive, or are presumed positive, for COVID-19, according to the district.
“Any other residents or staff associated with this care center who develop symptoms will be counted as probable cases,” the district said in a news release. “The care center has been proactive in its response and continues to work cooperatively with Central District Health on measures and guidance.”
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean sharply criticized Central District Health at Tuesday night's city council meeting for not releasing more specific information about those who have fallen ill with COVID-19. At the meeting, McLean said city officials, including emergency planning staff, had not been made aware the long-term care facility had an outbreak until the media reported the death.
"It is my sincere hope it was a mistake and from this we will finally get (the data) we were asking for," McLean said. "We as a city need to know the proper procedures were followed and there is proper follow up to the nth degree."
