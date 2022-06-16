Boats are tied up at the docks on Lucky Peak Reservoir, Friday, June 10, 2022. Rainy weather in recent weeks has resulted in the reservoir filling to near capacity, with a plan by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to maintain that level through late July.
It's not what anyone expected just a few weeks ago, but major Idaho reservoirs are full and expected to stay that way through July, thanks to recent heavy rains, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Recreationists will get to enjoy a “normal” looking water year at Lucky Peak, with boat ramps fully in the water, said Mike Meyers, water master for Water District 63. He predicts draw-down will begin in late July.
As recently as late May, the Lucky Peak reservoir was predicted to fill to just 70-75% capacity, leaving some boat ramps beached. At that point, officials predicted that precipitation from the wet, cold spring would extend the amount of time Lucky Peak would remain at its highest point before being drawn down due to irrigation demand. Additional rainy weather over the previous three weeks has resulted in the reservoirs actually filling to near capacity, with the plan to keep Lucky Peak at that level through late July.
Recent heavy rains have made a big difference. The Boise Airport received 0.81 inches of rain as of 7 p.m. Sunday, and some areas saw over an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
With the influx of rain over the weekend, Meyers estimates that the reservoir will remain under flood operations for five to seven days, followed by additional “flow augmentation,” or releasing water from the reservoir, he said. How quickly water needs to be released will depend partly on what the weather does in the coming weeks, he said.